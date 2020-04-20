Mahaska County Resident Death Reported

A Mahaska County Public Health Press Release

Mahaska County, Iowa – The Mahaska County Department of Public Health confirmed the first death of a Mahaska County resident associated with the 2019 novel coronavirus (COVID-19). The individual was in the 41-60 year range and was hospitalized outside of Mahaska County.

“We extend our deepest sympathies to this individual’s family,” said Mahaska Public Health Coordinator Patty Malloy. “Mahaska County Public Health and all of our key partners throughout the county and state continue to work to limit the spread and impact of this virus in our communities.”

All residents should:

Stay home as much as possible. Leave only for essential errands like groceries or getting medication. When you run these errands, send only one person from the household, if possible.

Stay home when even mildly ill (the kind of illness that normally wouldn’t prevent you from your everyday activities).

Cover coughs and sneezes with a tissue or your elbow/upper arm.

Wash your hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

For up to date information on COVID-19 including positive cases, recoveries, and deaths visit the Iowa Department of Public Health webpage at https://idph.iowa.gov/Emerging-Health-Issues/Novel-Coronavirus and follow the department on Facebook at @IowaDepartmentOfPublicHealth, on Twitter at @IAPublicHealth, and follow the Mahaska County Department of Public Health on Facebook at @MahaskaCountyPublicHealth.