Mahaska County Election Night Results 2022

by Ken Allsup

November 8th, 2022

Oskaloosa, Iowa – Residents of Mahaska County joined those around Iowa and the Nation at the polls on Tuesday. In Mahaska County, the voter turnout for the mid-term election was very strong.

The polls closed in Iowa at 8 pm, and results started to come in shortly after 8:30.

Several local races went uncontested, including Supervisor, Treasurer, Recorder, and County Attorney.

In the local contests:

Mahaska County Supervisor

Steven Wanders – 5,385

Chuck Webb – 5,237

County Treasurer

Connie J. Van Polen – 7,068

County Recorder

Jody Van Patten – 6,946

County Attorney

Andrew Jay Ritland – 6,737

County Auditor

Teri Cirbo-Rogers – 5,417

Valerie Lindenman – 2,241

Contests for the Iowa Statehouse, as reported by the Iowa Secretary of State, are listed below.

**Results in the following contests will be updated as they come in.

State Senator Dist. 19

Ken Rozenboom – 18,115

Tyler Stewart – 8,282

State Senator Dist. 44

Adrian Dickey – 15,311

Rich Taylor – 7,695

State Representative Dist. 37

Barb Kniff McCulla – 10,590

Mike Overman – 3,590

State Representative Dist. 88

Helena J. Hayes – 8,450

Lisa Ossian – 2,976

State Office *as of 6 am Wednesday, November 9, 2022

Iowa Governor

Kim Reynolds – 706,299

Deidre DeJear – 481,399

US Congressional Contests *as of 6 am Wednesday, November 9, 2022

US Senator

Chuck Grassley – 678,738

Michael Franken – 531,589

US Representative Dist 1

Mariannotte Miller-Meeks – 160,441

Christina Bohannan – 140,403

