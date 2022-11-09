Mahaska County Election Night Results 2022

by Ken Allsup
November 8th, 2022

Oskaloosa, Iowa – Residents of Mahaska County joined those around Iowa and the Nation at the polls on Tuesday. In Mahaska County, the voter turnout for the mid-term election was very strong.

The polls closed in Iowa at 8 pm, and results started to come in shortly after 8:30.

Several local races went uncontested, including Supervisor, Treasurer, Recorder, and County Attorney.

In the local contests:

Mahaska County Supervisor
Steven Wanders – 5,385
Chuck Webb – 5,237

County Treasurer
Connie J. Van Polen – 7,068

County Recorder
Jody Van Patten – 6,946

County Attorney
Andrew Jay Ritland – 6,737

County Auditor
Teri Cirbo-Rogers – 5,417
Valerie Lindenman – 2,241

Contests for the Iowa Statehouse, as reported by the Iowa Secretary of State, are listed below.

**Results in the following contests will be updated as they come in.

State Senator Dist. 19
Ken Rozenboom – 18,115
Tyler Stewart – 8,282

State Senator Dist. 44
Adrian Dickey – 15,311
Rich Taylor – 7,695

State Representative Dist. 37
Barb Kniff McCulla – 10,590
Mike Overman – 3,590

State Representative Dist. 88
Helena J. Hayes – 8,450
Lisa Ossian – 2,976

State Office *as of 6 am Wednesday, November 9, 2022

Iowa Governor
Kim Reynolds – 706,299
Deidre DeJear – 481,399

US Congressional Contests *as of 6 am Wednesday, November 9, 2022

US Senator
Chuck Grassley – 678,738
Michael Franken – 531,589

US Representative Dist 1
Mariannotte Miller-Meeks – 160,441
Christina Bohannan – 140,403

You can see all the local results by visiting the webpage HERE.

