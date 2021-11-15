Mahaska County Conservation Hosts Buxton Presentation

by Ken Allsup

video by Monte Goodyk

November 12, 2021

Oskaloosa, Iowa – In a packed basement at the Environmental Learning Center on the east side of Oskaloosa, the Mahaska County Conservation Board and the Nelson Pioneer Farm hosted a presentation on Buxton, Iowa.

Buxton, Iowa, was once a thriving coal mining community just over the county line in Monroe County.

Buxton was a shining example of racial integration at the end of the late 1800s and early 1900s.

The guest speaker was Doug Wilson, who has studied coal mines in the area most of his life, and his presentation included many photos and other documentation.