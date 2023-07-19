MAHASKA COUNTY BUILDS BETTER COMMUNITY WITH OPENING OF THE NEW YMCA

[MAHASKA COUNTY, 7/17/2023] —Mahaska County is about to get healthier in mind, body and spirit. On August 1, 2023, the Mahaska County YMCA will open its doors at 1521 Green Street, Oskaloosa. The new state-of-the-art facility includes all new equipment, two racquetball courts, three group fitness studios, and an expanded gym space.

“We have worked through many unforeseen challenges in getting this built, said Oskaloosa Mayor Dave Krutzfeldt. “Through it all I have been impressed with the persistence of our team as they insist on quality construction, the determination to work through challenges, and an unrelenting positive attitude toward getting to this time of opening. We also appreciate the members of the community who showed patience for the construction and encouragement to those of us working on it.”

Mike Foster, Mahaska County YMCA’s board president, says he is excited to finally see community members enjoy the facility. “There has been a lot of blood, sweat, and tears put into this facility, and we are honored by the continued support. We have been preparing for this for a long time and are excited to show the facility to our community. I also want to extend our sincere thanks to innumerable individual community members, local businesses, and community partners, particularly the City of Oskaloosa and the Oskaloosa Community School District, for their support of this project.”

Phase 1 was opened in September of 2021, including the Early Childhood center, daycare, preschool, OCSD preschool, SIEDA Head Start, etc.

Phase 2 includes the recreation and fitness facilities, community rooms, and child watch.

The YMCA will continue to offer aquatics programs at the 3rd Street facility.

The Y will be offering a discount throughout the month of August of up to $50 to all new members when they join using code NOJOINER. Visit here to join: https://www.mahaskaymca.org

The Mahaska County YMCA is opening thanks to numerous donations from community members as well as a variety of grants. Those who would like to contribute may still do so by visiting www.mahaskaymca.org or by visiting the Y after it opens on August 1, 2023.