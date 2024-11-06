Mahaska County Board of Supervisors Discuss Key County Projects and Policy Revisions

Oskaloosa, IA – The Mahaska County Board of Supervisors met on November 4 to address a range of issues impacting county infrastructure, city collaborations, and public health initiatives. Chaired by Mark Groenendyk, the meeting covered approvals for infrastructure projects, property transactions, and discussed updates to funding and operational agreements with the city.

The meeting began with public comments, followed by approvals of the agenda and previous meeting minutes, and a review of the first quarter report from the Veterans Affairs office. The Supervisors also approved various payroll changes in the Secondary Roads department.

A central topic was the Riverside View subdivision plat approval. Supervisor Groenendyk confirmed that payments and signatures were in order, and the board unanimously approved the preliminary and final plat.

Infrastructure Projects and Bids

The Board reviewed several bids for county road and bridge projects. Notably, they approved a contract with Norris Asphalt Paving Co. to patch High Avenue in Oskaloosa. The board also awarded a contract for a concrete overlay project on G29 from V13 to the Mahaska/Keokuk County line, a project totaling over $2.47 million. “This investment will improve safety and connectivity for county residents,” said Groenendyk.

Property and Facility Management

The Supervisors discussed selling county-owned land near the Secondary Roads shop to the Oskaloosa Water Department for a new water tower. Concerns raised included potential icing issues, lighting, and proximity to the county’s fuel storage area. Groenendyk emphasized the importance of considering long-term needs, noting, “Twenty years from now, we need to be sure this decision supports the county’s evolving needs.” The Board will further assess public feedback before finalizing the sale.

Law Center Sewer and Water Repairs

The board addressed delays in sewer and water repair contracts for the Law Center, citing the need for clarification on city-county cost-sharing agreements. Chuck Webb, a Supervisor, noted, “The agreement terms, which date back to 1996, require an update to reflect current needs and costs.” Both city and county officials expressed interest in revisiting the joint funding arrangement, and Webb suggested assembling a committee to negotiate a revised agreement by early next year.

Road Safety and Federal Funding

The Board reviewed and pledged support for the Strategic Highway Safety Plan, part of Iowa’s broader zero-fatality initiative. This commitment enables Mahaska County to access additional funding and support for local road safety projects.

The Supervisors also moved to expand the Farm-to-Market road system to include the SE Connector and Osburn Avenue. This addition will allow the county to utilize the Farm-to-Market fund for future maintenance and improvements. Supervisor Groenendyk noted that this project had garnered support at all governmental levels, highlighting the success of this collaboration.

Upcoming Work Sessions and Community Engagement

The Board set a work session with local mayors for November 13 to discuss police protection funding. Groenendyk suggested the need for coordinated efforts, stating, “The city and county must work together to serve our communities effectively.”

The next Mahaska County Board of Supervisors meeting is scheduled for later this month, where further decisions on county properties and infrastructure funding agreements are expected.