Mahaska County Board of Supervisors Advance Key Agreements During June 16 Meeting

OSKALOOSA, Iowa — The Mahaska County Board of Supervisors convened on Monday, June 16, 2025, approving several items ranging from intergovernmental agreements to insurance renewals and committee appointments. The meeting took place in the third-floor conference room of the Mahaska County Courthouse and was live-streamed for public access.

Law Enforcement Center Agreement with City of Oskaloosa

A substantial portion of the meeting focused on negotiating a new rental agreement between Mahaska County and the City of Oskaloosa concerning the joint use of the Law Enforcement Center. County officials and city representatives discussed transitioning from the existing 28E agreement to a straightforward rental contract. Under discussion was a flat annual rent proposal of $50,000, which would include utilities but exclude technology and office equipment expenses, which the city would be responsible for directly.

The proposed agreement would cover a five-year term with annual cost-of-living adjustments tied to the Consumer Price Index (CPI). Additional details included preserving shared use of some facilities, maintaining separate IT servers for security purposes, and ensuring any changes to shared space would require prior approval by the Board of Supervisors.

If approved by the Oskaloosa City Council, this agreement would simplify governance by dissolving the 28E agreement and allowing both parties clearer financial planning and responsibility over the coming years.

Compliance and Insurance Renewals

The board unanimously approved the renewal of the county’s contract with Carosh Compliance Solutions at a cost of $13,679. Carosh representatives presented updates on HIPAA training compliance, with an overall training completion rate of 89% among employees. The firm also introduced a new digital dashboard to help department heads monitor training progress in real time.

Additionally, the county renewed its general liability insurance coverage with Heartland Insurance, raising the coverage limit from $7 million to $9 million. This increased the premium by approximately $7,000. The board also approved a separate three-year crime insurance policy for employee theft coverage at a cost of $1,485.

Fireworks, Alcohol License, and Land Use

Supervisors approved a fireworks permit for a display scheduled on June 27, 2025, and granted a Class C Retail Alcohol License to Your Private Bartender, LLC. Also approved was the preliminary and final plat for Clayton Acres, signaling the county’s continued development oversight in rural areas.

Revolving Loan Fund and Project Adjustments

The board finalized revised guidelines for its Revolving Loan Fund (RLF), including updated language that clarified borrower equity requirements. In addition, an amended application for the Jefferson School Lofts project was approved, allowing the county to hold a third-lien position instead of the originally proposed second position. This adjustment aligns with other incoming funding sources for the redevelopment effort.

Jake Crozier was formally appointed to the RLF committee, filling the position designated for a local banker. The board also acknowledged the need to appoint an additional member representing the agricultural sector.

Personnel and Committee Actions

Supervisors approved the resignation of Shelly Marbury from the maintenance department, effective May 30, 2025. They also approved Shannon Smith’s appointment as a Medical Examiner Investigator for Mahaska County.

Committee reports included a review of upcoming infrastructure maintenance and equipment replacement needs at the Law Enforcement Center. Board members emphasized the importance of setting aside reserve funds for future improvements, including security camera and lock system upgrades.

Adjournment

With no additional public comments, the meeting concluded with a motion to adjourn.