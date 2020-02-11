Maciel Garners First-Ever POW Laurel

Oskaloosa–Pedro Maciel (Fr., Belo Horizante, Brazil, Psychology) made numerous point-saving plays last week as he was named Heart of America Athletic Conference Men’s Volleyball Defender of the Week Monday.

In winning his first weekly award, Maciel also won the first weekly accolade for the program. His recognition comes on the heels of William Penn earning its first-ever home victory and claiming its first-ever sweep.

For the week, which consisted of four matches, the freshman tallied 49 digs for an average of 3.5 per set. He also posted 13 assists and committed only two service reception errors in 89 attempts for a 97.8% clip. His top effort came against Indiana Tech when he collected 20 digs (6.7 per set) in a sweep versus the Warriors.

Maciel currently leads not just the Statesmen, but the entire Heart in digs per set with 3.3. He has a total tally of 60 digs on the season, while also managing 13 assists and one ace.