Luther outlasts Central men’s basketball team

DECORAH – The Central College men’s basketball team hit more 3-pointers and outrebounded Luther College Saturday but were handed an 80-70 defeat.

Central (7-7, 0-5 American Rivers Conference) had won its previous five games in Decorah against Luther (6-8, 1-4 conference). Central held a slight 39-38 edge in rebounds while making 11 3-pointers compared to just nine for Luther

Braylon Thomsen (freshman, Carbon Cliff, Ill., Davenport Assumption [Iowa] HS) hit four of Central’s 11 3-pointers on his way to a team-high 17 points. Anthony Gott (sophomore, Davenport, North Scott HS) also added 16 and a team-high three blocks.

Owen Schipper (sophomore, Waukee) secured 11 rebounds and Gott had eight.

Central travels to Simpson College next Wednesday at 7:30 p.m.

