Luther conquers Central in women’s basketball

DECORAH – The offense for the Central College women’s basketball team woke up in the second half but an early deficit was too much to overcome in a 79-61 loss Saturday.

Central (7-7, 2-3 American Rivers Conference) only connected for eight baskets in the first half, scoring just 23 points, shooting under 25% from the field. In the second half, they doubled their output with 16 buckets, scoring 38 points.

McKenzie Snook (sophomore, Chariton) led the team in scoring with 13 points, going 8-for-8 from the free throw line. Emily Naughton (junior, Indianola) and Abbey Bence (junior, Burlington, West Burlington HS) each added 10 points. Bence hit a trio of 3-pointers.

CeCe Moore (junior, Waterloo, West HS) and Bailey Reding (senior, Grundy Center) each had six rebounds. Moore had three blocks and Snook had four steals.

The Dutch play Wednesday night at 5:30 p.m. at Simpson College