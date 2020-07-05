Looking Back: Montezuma History

LAKE PONDEROSA STAR: Dave Sutherland, a former MHS athlete, is one of the area’s best water skiers and receives frequent offers to ski in competitive meets. Here he is shown enjoying the July 4th weekend in 1970.

PRESIDENT MILLER & A RISING STAR: Montezuma Country Club president, Calvin Miller, presents the Poweshiek County Mens’ Golf championship trophy to a very young Mr. Ellenson of Grinnell, who shot a 108 for three rounds in June of 1970.

THREE OF THE AREA’S BEST: Steve Bowers, MHS ’69, watches KGRN’s Frosty Mitchell sink a putt as the Braves head football coach, Darrell Brand, holds the pin at the Poweshiek County Men’s Golf Tournament at the MCC fifty years ago.

PHOTOS BY ROGER Allen

LOOKING BACK – FIFTY YEARS

By Al Rabenold

Where were you the week of July 2, 1970?

Deep River plans to celebrate “Orangemen’s Days” by selecting a beauty queen to represent Poweshiek County at the Iowa State Fair. It will be the 111th consecutive year according to an anonymous informed source.

A two-week long cooperative Bible School was held at the Montezuma School again this year by the Montezuma Methodist, Presbyterian, and Christian churches. “My Country Under God” was the theme.

The Keith Steffy family will host an AFS student next year. His name is Gabriele Giani and he hails from Italy. This will be the community’s ninth AFS student.

Lake Ponderosa now has over 196 dwellings, 23 of which are permanent frame residences.

Rose McKee became the bride of Larry E. Latimer on June 7th at the Presbyterian Church. Rev. Martin Gruneich officiated the ceremony.

Braves pitchers Craig McClure and Ken Hopkins combined for a no-hitter but to no avail as they lost the second game of the double-header, 2-1, to the Sigourney Savages.

Alan McKeag, a MHS ‘70 graduate, is in Ft. Knox, Kentucky, for six weeks of ROTC training.

Nancy Fleming and Sandra Hildebrand are among 375 high school musicians attending the All-State Music Camp at the University of Iowa.

Mr. & Mrs. Donald Shultz celebrated their 35th wedding anniversary with an open house.

An 18-year-old Grinnell High School graduate, Bill Ellenson, won the 1970 Poweshiek County Men’s Golf Tournament at the Montezuma Country Club, shooting rounds of 34, 38, & 36.

Laverne and Joyce Grier celebrated their 25th wedding anniversary at the Ox Yoke Inn at Amana, accompanied by their sons, Tim, Joel, Ted and several other relatives.

Lake Ponderosa’s Darlene Hasley, the Montezuma Republican’s Holiday Hostess, shares her chocolate sundae recipe.

Carol DeJong of Searsboro has been awarded a Ramada Inn scholarship at Evangel College for the 1970-71 school year. She is a North Mahaska graduate.

Duane Ferneau is assigned to Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio, Texas, for basic training.