LOOKING BACK – FIFTY YEARS

By Al Rabenold

Where were you the week of June 18, 1970?

High school football playoffs have been approved and will start with the 1972 season according to an announcement by the IHSAA. Montezuma Schools Superintendent James Carroll voted in favor of the playoffs.

The newly paved entrance to the east side of Lake Ponderosa is ready for traffic. The pavement extends from Diamond Trail to the north edge of the dam.

Holiday Hostess Keith Steffy shares his recipes for ribs and broiled potatoes.

Steve Wiley laid down a perfect squeeze bunt to send Dave Fisch home with the winning run in the bottom of final inning as the Braves defeated English Valleys, 5-4, in the first game of a SICL doubleheader. “Rapid Robert” aka Bob Vitera was the winning pitcher, striking out 8 Bears.

Gene DeJong is one of 59 young men in the United States who was selected for summer work with the U. S. Forest. DeJong will report to Yaak Ranger District, Kootenai National Forest in the northwest corner of Montana.

Mary Beth (Fleming) Wishmeyer, MHS ’66, was initiated into the Zeta Alpha Chapter of Kappa Delta Pi at Paterson State College in New Jersey.

Terry Johnson, Marilee Gruneich, Darrell Ferneau and Brenda Hamor were named to the Dean’s Honor Roll for the spring semester at Northeast Missouri State College, Kirksville, MO.

Darrell Spain had the honor of being named “Soldier of the Quarter” of Headquarters, Co. VII, Coscom. Sp/4 Spain is stationed near Boblingen, Germany. His wife, the former Sherri Ketels, joined him in March.

The Deep River Church of the Nazarene has announced that Joyce Whitworth will attend the International Institute at Estes Park, Colorado.

Miss Sandi Ernst, the bride-to-be of Don Ferneau, was honored with a shower at the Dick Rabenold home. They will be married June 20 at Humboldt.