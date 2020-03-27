Loebsack Statement on House Passage of Third COVID-19 Response Bill

Iowa City, IA – Congressman Dave Loebsack released the following statement today after the House passed the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act, or CARES Act, which is the third piece of legislation to combat the COVID-19 illness. The bipartisan legislation now heads to the President who has suggested he will sign the bill into law.

“Ensuring the health and economic security for all hard working Iowans and Americans is my top priority. That is why I am pleased the bill passed today gets the resources and tools to the people and workers who have been affected by COVID-19. This bill contains provisions to make health care affordable and accessible, bolster the health care system, protect frontline response workers, support small businesses and assist states and local governments. As with all compromise pieces of legislation, this bill did not contain everything I would have liked and I don’t support every provision, which is why we will have to make some fixes in future legislation. The American people need and deserve a coordinated, fully-funded, whole-of-government response to keep them and their loved ones safe from the COVID-19 illness. That is why I will continue working with my colleagues on future bills to make sure hardworking Iowans and Americans get the care they need and have the economic security they deserve.”

This bill marks the third piece of legislation that has passed to help combat the COVID-19 illness that has spread worldwide. Loebsack has supported all three bills and will continue working with his colleagues on future legislation that will bring further relief to Iowans and people across the country.

Specifically, the CARES Act includes: