Local Youth Sports Group Expands Programs and Gives Back to Oskaloosa

OSKALOOSA — A local youth sports group is growing in Oskaloosa, adding new programs and putting in volunteer work to improve community spaces.

Erica Silvers, who helps lead the local branch of the Youth Sports Foundation, said the group is focused on giving kids more chances to get involved in sports and activities.

The organization, known locally as Osky YSF, is part of a larger group based in Muscatine, Iowa. Each local branch can create its own programs and board to better serve its community.

Silvers explained, “Youth Sports Foundation is out of Muscatine, Iowa. Underneath that, we are able to create our own individual nonprofits.”

Growing Opportunities for Kids

In Oskaloosa, the program started with youth football for grades three through six. Since then, changes have been made to better fit skill levels. Now, younger players take part in flag football, while older students play tackle football.

The group has also added cheerleading, including new opportunities for younger kids and middle school students.

Silvers said the cheer program was added because there were limited options for younger kids, and organizers saw a need to give younger children a chance to cheer at football games in the community.

There are also early talks about adding more sports, including a possible partnership with William Penn University to explore youth programs like lacrosse.

Volunteers Improve Community Stadium

Beyond sports, the group is working to improve the community. Recently, volunteers spent time cleaning up the old community stadium.

Silvers said many people still use the field, even with newer facilities available. She explained, “there are hundreds within our community that use our community stadium.”

During the cleanup, volunteers removed large amounts of debris. “we had one of our parents… bring in a dump truck, and we took three dump trucks full of leaves and sticks out of it,” Silvers said.

The work is being done by volunteers who want to help keep the space usable for local programs.

Community Working Together

The group says its success depends on strong community support. Parents, students, and local teams are all helping each other.

Silvers described the effort as a shared goal, saying, “we need to be one town, one team and support us in any way that we’re able to do so.”

High school players have helped with youth games, while youth participants help at school events. Volunteers also help run scoreboards, referee games, and clean up after events.

Looking Ahead

Organizers say they did not expect the program to grow as much as it has. What started as a small effort has turned into a larger community project.

Silvers said the group continues to expand and look for new ways to help local youth and families.

Residents who want to learn more or get involved can find the group on Facebook under Osky YSF or contact organizers directly through email oskyysf@gmail.com