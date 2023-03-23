LOCAL WHEEL OF FORTUNE FAN SPINS FOR BIG MONEY ON WHEEL OF FORTUNE

Cory Houser from Oskaloosa, Iowa, appeared on Wheel of Fortune on Wednesday, March 22, 2023. Cory has been an avid Wheel of Fortune fan his whole life. When he was a kid, Cory dressed up as the iconic Wheel with Christmas lights all around it. After Halloween, Cory put the Wheel on a lazy susan and hosted Wheel of Fortune games with his family around the kitchen table. He even had his own business cards that read “Your Game Show Host, Cory Brian Houser,” which his parents made for him for his birthday. He continues the tradition of watching the show every night with his wife and four kids. When Cory found out he was going to be a contestant, he started jumping up and down around the house and celebrated with his family. With any winnings, Cory would like to take his family on a tropical vacation.

Cory won a total of $86,165 in cash and prizes, including a Ford GT and a trip to Barbados!