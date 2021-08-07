Local Pharmacy Honored

Oskaloosa, Iowa – The emotions ran high as the name of the Good Neighbor Pharmacy of the Year was unveiled in a live broadcast.

Inside of Mahaska Drug in Oskaloosa, Jane Nicholson and her staff watched the broadcast intently, as they were one of three remaining pharmacies from thousands.

As their name was called, confetti filled the air, and tears filled their eyes, as Jane and the staff at Mahaska Drug were recognized for the years of hard work leading up to that moment.

Jane and John Nicholson started Mahaska Drug in 1993, and it has since grown, becoming a valuable community partner and a shopping destination.

“Jane and her team consistently go above and beyond simply filling patient prescriptions. Patients travel from near and far to get their medications and visit the pharmacy’s expansive front-end store. They continuously engage with the community outside of typical pharmacy services and prioritize building personal relationships with patients. During the pandemic, the pharmacy remained committed to serving the surrounding community and ensuring there were no lapses in care, especially for their homebound patients,” said a press release about Mahaska Drug.