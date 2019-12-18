LOCAL LAW ENFORCEMENT RESPONDS TO PERCEIVED THREAT AT CAMP DODGE

At approximately 1:39 p.m. today at Camp Dodge in Johnston, Iowa, there was a perceived threat at a supply warehouse (Bldg. W12). Camp Dodge employees were notified of a lockdown after a 911 call was placed. Within five minutes, the first local law enforcement officers were on the scene. Iowa State Patrol, Polk County deputies and the Johnston Police Department responded to the call. The origin of and circumstances surrounding the perceived threat are currently under investigation. There are no injuries or arrests to report. Law enforcement agencies have said there is no ongoing threat.

We are thankful to our local and state law enforcement agencies for their swift and professional response today. As always, we appreciate the support and patience of the community both during the lockdown, which extended to Johnston Public Schools, and during the investigation process. More information will be released as it becomes available.

Camp Dodge functions as the state headquarters for the Iowa National Guard with approximately 700 full-time employees. Iowa National Guard Soldiers, Airmen and civilian employees are routinely trained in emergency action responses to events such as inclement weather, active shooters and bomb threats. Physical security, anti-terrorism and emergency action plans are continually reviewed, revised and implemented throughout the organization. While Camp Dodge employees are trained in the appropriate response to such events, an armed civilian security force is responsible for Camp Dodge security.