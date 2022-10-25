Local Guardsman Preparing For Overseas Deployment

by Ken Allsup

October 24th, 2022

Oskaloosa, Iowa – Iowa National Guard Sargent Andrew O’Day spent Sunday afternoon greeting and saying farewell to friends and family at the American Legion Post in Oskaloosa.

“Today’s for the hugs and the waves and saying goodbye to everybody that I won’t be able to see for the next year,” said O’Day. “I’d say emotional, but it’s a good emotion.

O’Day joined the Iowa National Guard while just a junior at Oskaloosa, and he’s been training ever since. “I’m ready for it, but nothing can train for the mental side of it.”

O’Day was previously activated into full-time status during the COVID-19 pandemic, where he supported the State of Iowa by helping set up test sites and delivering protective equipment.

Besides being in the Iowa National Guard, O’Day is also an Oskaloosa Police Officer. He credits his time in law enforcement for helping him be better prepared for what’s to come.

On his deployment, O’Day said, “We’re always in support of our allies. So whenever someone calls and they are in need, [the] US is the Big Brother, and we come and help, and we’re happy to do that.”

When it comes to feeling the support of the Oskaloosa and Mahaska County communities, O’Day says he feels that support throughout the community.

When it comes to support from his employer, the Oskaloosa Police Department, “They have done the most they can for me.”

While O’Day was at the police academy, he got the call notifying him of his deployment. “I was nervous calling my chief.”

“I thank you for sticking out your neck for me and hiring me at 20 years old to be a police officer, but this is the news I just received. I’m gonna be leaving for a year or so,” remembers O’Day. “He took it really well.”

O’Day’s unit, the 1133rd Transportation Company’s official send-off, will be from Mason City on Sunday, November 6th, at 9 am.

O’Day will be one of approximately 160 personnel that will deploy to Poland in support of Operation European Assure, Deter and Reinforce.

Operation European Assure, Deter, and Reinforce is part of the United States’ commitment to our NATO allies’ international order and security. The 1133rd Transportation Company will transport equipment and supplies supporting U.S. and NATO forces.

The unit was last activated into federal service in 2008 to support Operations Noble Eagle, Iraqi Freedom, and the global war on terrorism.

The deployment will be approximately one year in length, with the detachment first arriving at Ft. Hood, Texas, to complete final training and readiness checks before deploying overseas.