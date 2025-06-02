Livezey, DeJong Score Big Wins On Bill & Rays Night At SIS

By: Jerry Mackey

Oskaloosa, Iowa: Bill & Rays Truck Repair of Oskaloosa sponsored First Responders Night at the races on Wednesday, May 28th with a special night of racing featuring 6 classes of race cars.

Colton Livezey debuted a new Oskaloosa Quality Rentals Sportmod on Wednesday night and when the main event took the checkers, Livezey made his way to victory lane for the first time in 2025 at the Southern Iowa Speedway. Livezey shot into the lead from his outside front row start and went on to hold off the challenges of Kyle Harwood and Curtis VanDerwal who crossed under the checkers in second and third respectively. With his fourth second place finish of the season, Harwood maintains the point lead in the Sportmod division.

The Midstates Machine Stock Cars saw local favorite Maguire DeJong score the win in the feature on Wednesday night. DeJong piloted his VanDerbuilt Stock Car to an impressive win. Mike Hughes held off several challenges by Dustin Griffiths in taking second in the main event. Aaron Martin drove to a season best fourth place finish.

Griffiths continued his mastery of the Southern Iowa Speedway in the Parker Tree Service Hobby Stock Class. Griffiths took over the top spot from Kris Walker following a spirited battle for the lead. Walker slowed off the pace and retired from the main leaving the youngster, Brayden Wood with a shot to close in on Griffiths. Wood ran a very strong second but was not able to mount a serious challenge for the lead on Griffiths. Keaton Gordon followed Wood across the finish line in third.

The Stout Trucking Sport Compacts continue to put on great racing at the Southern Iowa Speedway. Near the midway point of the feature the three leaders came off of turn four three wide for the lead. Seth Meinders was able to break out of the lead pack and score his second win of the season. Clayton Webster led several laps before setting for second ahead of Katelyn Watts, who continues to show great improvement in her sophomore season of racing at the big track.

AJ Johnson continues his mastery at the Southern Iowa Speedway in the Tharp Enterprises NAPA Stores Non Wing Sprint car class. Johnson scored his 13th consecutive Weekly non wing Sprint Car feature on Wednesday night. Ben Woods ran second ahead of Tyler Graves.

Our special guests on Wednesday night were the Vintage Late Models. Several beautiful Vintage Cars took part in the racing action. The cars were actual cars in some cases and built replica cars that represented the types of cars that raced the Iowa Dirt Tracks back in the 60’s, 70’s and 80’s. Steve Byers drove his 1967 Chevy Camaro to the feature win ahead of the 1981 Sanger Chassis Camaro driven by Dino Rodish. Terry Mattly drove his 1957 Chevy to third on Wednesday night. The Vintage Cars will return to the Southern Iowa Speedway two more times in 2025. Next up will be June 18th and then again as part of the fall Challenge on October 11th.

Racing will continue at the Southern Iowa Speedway on Wednesday, June 4th as 3M will sponsor Teacher and School Staff Appreciation Night, All school personnel will be admitted to the grandstands free by showing a proper school ID. In addition there will be a candy scramble for the kids during intermission. Hot laps will take tot he track at 7:15 pm with racing action to follow.

Bill & Rays Night At the Races

Wednesday, May 28

Southern Iowa Speedway

Feature Results (top five)

Oskaloosa Quality Rentals Sportmods

29 Colton Livezey-New Sharon

15K Kyle Harwood-New Sharon

1V Curtis VanDerwal-Oskaloosa

8T Tony Johnson-Oskaloosa

24 Chase Johnson-Agency

Mid States Machine Stock Cars

30M Maguire DeJong-Montezuma

85 Mike Hughes-What Cheer

10G Dustin Griffiths-Hedrick

73 Aaron Martin-Sigourney

96 Clinton Goff-Lacona

Parker Tree Service Hobby Stocks

10G Dustin Griffiths-Hedrick

52B Brayden Wood-Sigourney

7 Keaton Gordon-Ottumwa

22 James Pilkington-Hedrick

91 Jeremy Dooley-Promise City

Stout Trucking Sport Compacts

65 Seth Meinders-Ottumwa

15 Clayton Webster-Ottumwa

2K Katelyn Watts-Oskaloosa

18A Kyle Rysdam-Paulaski

1Z Colton Zaputil-Agency

Tharp Enterprises NAPA Stores Non Wing Sprints

93 AJ Johnson-Oskaloosa

11B Ben Wood-Newton

T4 Tyler Graves-Chariton

93S Doug Sylvester-Ottumwa

2A Ed Adams-Pleassant Hill

Vintage Late Models

B17 Steve Byers -Indianola 1967 Camaro

20 Dino Rodish-Des Moines 1981 Sanger Camaro

50 Terry Mattly-East Moline 1957 Chevy

62XL John Hunnel-Des Moines 1969 Camaro

73 Jr. Yaw-Des Moines-1970 Chevy Nova