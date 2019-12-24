Lillian Gay

Lillian Gay

August 20, 1927 – December 23, 2019

Oskaloosa, Iowa | Age 92

Lillian Gay, 92, of Oskaloosa, died Monday, December 23, 2019, at the Oskaloosa Care Center in Oskaloosa. She was born August 20, 1927, in Worland, Wyoming, the daughter of Rudolph and Adelaida (Martinez) Vigil.

Lillian graduated from the high school in Greeley Colorado with the Class of 1946.

Lillian was united in marriage to Thomas Earl Gay in Denver, Colorado. To this union 4 children were born, Janice, Tom, Tim and Betty. Thomas passed away on October 22, 2009.

After high school, Lillian went to work at Montgomery Ward. She moved to Iowa in 1948 where she continued working for Ward’s. She later took a job at Spurgeon’s until her retirement. After retirement she helped at Hunter’s Tea Room.

Lillian was a talented artist and she enjoyed painting. She also enjoyed trips to Prairie Meadows Casino. Above all else, her real joy in life was spending time with her family and friends.

Her family includes her children: Janice Lytle of Urbandale, Tom (& Robin) Gay of Oskaloosa, Tim Gay of Oskaloosa and Betty Jane (& Dr. Douglas) Moore of Oskaloosa; 7 grandchildren; 5 great grandchildren; 2 sisters: Jane (& Bob) Duryea of Fairfax, VA and Lavina Lyle of North Carolina.

Lillian was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Gay; her parents; many sisters; a brother; and a special friend, Rex Welch.

As was Lillian’s wish her body has been cremated.

A private family graveside service will be held in the Forest Cemetery at a later date. The Bates Funeral Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.

