Life Jacket Saves Boaters Life

A Mahaska County Sheriff’s Office Press Release

On Tuesday, July 19, 2022, at approximately 7:00 pm, members of the Mahaska County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to the Des Moines River located in the southwest part of the county. It was reported that a capsized canoe, along with personal items, were seen floating down river. Rescue boats from the Oskaloosa Fire Department and the Eddyville Fire Department were called to the river. A 71-year-old male from Oskaloosa was found within the river in the 1300 block of River Road. This male was taken to the Mahaska Health Partnership Hospital as a precautionary measure. It is believed that the male and his canoe had capsized somewhere in Marion County at approximately 3:00 pm this date. The subject was wearing a life jacket, and officials credit this with saving his life. In addition to the above agencies, the Iowa Department of Natural Resources and the Mahaska County Dispatch Center assisted with this rescue operation.