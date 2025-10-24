Learn about Parkinson’s Disease and Support for Families: Virtual Classes Begin in November

Learn about effects and treatments in ‘A Journey through Parkinson’s Disease’ educational series

September 30, 2025, 11:16 am | Carol Ehlers

AMES, Iowa – Growing older is the greatest risk factor for acquiring Parkinson’s disease and many people live with symptoms for several years before being diagnosed. Frequently the spouse or other relatives first notice slight problems with a loved one’s movements, said Carol Ehlers, a health and human sciences educator with Iowa State University Extension and Outreach.

“Often people in early stages of Parkinson’s disease assume their symptoms are part of normal aging or are due to other health conditions they may have, such as arthritis. Early symptoms may not be very apparent and may even come and go,” Ehlers said.

Participants engage in activity in A Journey through Parkinson’s Disease session.To help Iowans learn about Parkinson’s disease, its effects and possible treatments, ISU Extension and Outreach offers “A Journey through Parkinson’s Disease.” This three-part educational series will be offered virtually beginning Nov. 3 at 1 p.m. The series is offered at no cost to participants and online registration is required by Oct. 31.

“During this series you will learn about the signs of Parkinson’s disease and how to seek medical care, as well as the cause of the disease and how specific treatments work. You will also learn about alternative therapies and in-home activities that can delay the progression of the disease, which is very important for continuing to live a full and happy life,” said Ehlers.

The educational series consists of three one-hour sessions held once a week. Health and human sciences educators with ISU Extension and Outreach teach the classes, which include interactive lessons and discussions.

In-person sessions of “A Journey through Parkinson’s Disease” are scheduled through ISU Extension and Outreach county offices. A list of upcoming, in-person sessions is available on the Health and Human Sciences Extension and Outreach website.

“If you’re struggling with Parkinson’s disease or know someone who is, it’s helpful to know where to find support on the journey,” Ehlers said.

This program is supported by Iowa State University Extension and Outreach, with funding provided by the State of Iowa, Iowa State University and through appropriations from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Institute of Food and Agriculture under the Smith-Lever Act.