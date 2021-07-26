Lawrence “Sonnie” Edward McBeth

July 10, 1943 – July 25, 2021

Des Moines (Oskaloosa), Iowa | Age 78

Lawrence Edward “Sonnie” McBeth, 78, of Des Moines and formerly of Oskaloosa, died Sunday, July 25, 2021, at the Taylor Hospice House in Des Moines. He was born July 10, 1943, in Fremont, Iowa, the son of Lawrence Milton and Inza Letta Parrott McBeth.

Sonnie attended school in Fremont and at Webster School in Oskaloosa.

Following school, he went to work out west following the wheat run through Kansas and Colorado. He also worked at Redman Cattle Farm, the Oskaloosa Brickyard, and ran a postal route.

On June 8, 1963, Sonnie was united in marriage to Karen Kirby in Oskaloosa. To this union two children were born Brenda and Mark. In 1994, Sonnie and Karen divorced but remained close friends.

In 1965, Sonnie went to work at Rolscreen (now Pella Corp.) in Pella. He retired from there in 2000, after 35 years of service.

Sonnie was a former member of the Eagles. In retirement he always looked forward to going to McDonald’s and hearing the daily news and sharing a cup of coffee with his buddies. As a young man he enjoyed hunting and fishing with his children. He loved to travel and camp. The family took many camping trips in his garage engineered campers. He was a lifelong woodworker, he loved to tinker in his shop on various projects. He also loved to collect and deal in antiques; he always had his eye open for a good bargain. He will be remembered for his heart of gold and his entrepreneurial spirit.

His family includes his two children: Brenda Sue McBeth of Winterset, Iowa, and Mark (& Shelly) McBeth of Topeka, Kansas; his significant other, Linda Wendt of Des Moines; three grandchildren: Sarah Agnew, Emily (& Robert Swanson) Garcia, and Ainslee Bolejack; three great grandchildren: LillyAna Visser, Abraham Visser, and Karsen Visser; a brother, Homer (& Sandra) McBeth of Pella; a sister, Thelma (& Brice) Van Wyk in Illinois; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a granddaughter, Mary Beth Visser; a great grandson, Domnick Visser; five brothers: Lester Van Buskirk, Rex Van Buskirk, Charles Parrott, Robert “Bob” Stellges, and Richard Stellges; and two sisters, Anna Stellges and Josephine Keasling.

Funeral services will be held Friday, July 30, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. in the Bates Funeral Chapel in Oskaloosa.

Burial will be in the Forest Cemetery in Oskaloosa. The Bates Funeral Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.

Visitation will begin at 12 noon on Thursday in the Bates Funeral Chapel and the family will be at the funeral chapel Thursday evening from 5-7 to greet friends and relatives.

