Late-inning home runs set up Central softball walk-off win

PELLA – Addi Starr’s (sophomore, Ankeny, Centennial HS) single in the bottom of the seventh gave the Central College softball team a 7-6 win against Illinois College Saturday.

The Dutch (16-2) had their 13-game winning streak end with a 12-3 loss in the second game against the Lady Blues (3-7).

Central found itself in a 6-2 hole in the bottom of the fifth inning. Rylee Dunkin (junior, catcher, Hamilton, Twin Cedars HS) and Larissa Miller (junior, second baseman, Ankeny) started the frame with back-to-back singles, setting up Sarah Stufflebeam’s (junior, shortstop, Macomb, Ill.) three-run blast to pull Central within one.

Dunkin led off again in the bottom of the seventh with a game-tying home run. Miller singled again and moved to third on a passed ball and Stufflebeam sacrifice bunt. First baseman Starr ripped a two-out single to plate Miller for the winning run.

Jadyn Huisman (sophomore, Treynor) was the winning pitcher, despite walking eight batters in extremely windy conditions. She struck out two, gave up four hits for three earned runs. Ella Morse (freshman, Tucson, Ariz., Sabino HS) yielded the other three runs in 1.1 innings of relief.

The Lady Blues pounded out 15 hits, including three doubles and two home runs, to score 12 runs in the second game. Peyton Levine (freshman, Oswego, Ill., Yorkville HS) suffered her first loss of the season.

Second baseman Ali Henry (sophomore, Osceola, Clarke HS) led the Dutch with two hits and an RBI in the loss. Starr and Huisman each also had an RBI.