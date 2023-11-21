LAST CALL TO VOTE FOR YOUR FAVORITE YOUNG AMBASSADORS

If you have not placed your monetary votes for your favorite Main Street Young Ambassador, now is the time. Twenty local children ages three through kindergarten are seeking support to become this year’s Young Ambassadors. Voting for contestants will close Monday, November 27th at 11am.

Local merchants who are sponsoring the children have banks with the name and picture of the child on the bank. Money placed in the canister of your choice is considered votes. As a reminder any amount of money may be deposited. A portion of the proceeds will go to Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont Preschool and the Lighted Christmas Parade.

The winners will be announced Monday, November 27th at 6:00 p.m. in a gala event at Center Court, Penn Central Mall. Show your support by voting for these youngsters now. As a reminder the Main Street Lighted Christmas Parade is Saturday, December 2 at 7 pm. For more information, call the Main Street office of the Mahaska Chamber & Development Group at 641-672-2591.