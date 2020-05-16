Larry Groenendyk

Larry Groenendyk

April 4, 1941 – May 15, 2020

Leighton, Iowa | Age 79

Larry Groenendyk, 79, of Leighton passed away Friday, May 15, 2020, at Crystal Heights Care Center in Oskaloosa. Larry Dean Groenendyk, son of Dennis and Blanche (Knoot) Groenendyk, was born April 4, 1941, in Oskaloosa, Iowa.

Larry attended Leighton Christian Grade School and finished his education at Pella Christian School.

Larry married Joyce Faye Van Maanen August 2, 1960, at the Cedar Christian Reformed Church. They made their home on the Groenendyk home place just north of Leighton, where they worked as a team to raised their children and worked the land.

Larry began farming with his father after completing his education, and he purchased his first farm in 1967. Larry truly enjoyed farming; he was eager each year to plant his fields and watch the crops thrive. He enjoyed his cattle and enjoyed the life cycle he observed from his kitchen windows. Improving the land was important to Larry; he invested in a bulldozer and built many terraces, waterways, and ponds on his farms and many other farms. Larry instilled in his children, the love of farming, but encouraged them to follow their dreams.

Larry enjoyed sports throughout his lifetime; as a teenager and a young adult, he pitched fastpitch softball. Later in life, he seldom missed his children’s basketball games. Larry loved to have fun, playing cards with friends, and just getting together for coffee and a sweet treat were delights for him. He was a member of the Good News Chapel.

His family includes his children: LeRoy (& Brenda) Groenendyk of Oskaloosa, Calvin (& Kendra) Groenendyk of Leighton, Mark (& Tammy) Groenendyk of Oskaloosa and Connie (& David) Dickinson of Niles, Michigan; 19 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren; and a brother, Donald (& Dorothy) Groenendyk of Leighton.

In addition to his parents, Larry was preceded in death by an infant brother, Clarence Groenendyk.

Funeral services for Larry will be held at 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, May 19, 2020, at the Bethel Christian Reformed with Pastor Alvern Boetsma of the Good News Chapel officiating.

Burial will be in Evergreen Cemetery.

Visitation will be held Monday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Langkamp Funeral Chapel.

Due to precautions due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the family will not be greeting visitors at the funeral chapel.

Memorial contributions can be made to The Good News Chapel.

