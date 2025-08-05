Kyle Larson Runs Away With $21,000 and Fifth Front Row Challenge!

Lee Goos Jr. Wins IMCA Racesaver Feature

by Bill Wright

Oskaloosa, IA, Monday, August 4, 2025 –It looked like it might be a repeat of the battle from a year ago between Kyle Larson and Corey Day at the 30th Annual American Rebel Light Front Row Challenge Presented by Country Builders Construction and SeaFoam Motor Treatment Monday at the Southern Iowa Speedway in Oskaloosa. In the end, Larson pulled away to win by a large margin, and cash in $21,000 in cash and contingencies for his fifth career win in the event in Paul Silva’s #57. South Dakota’s Lee Goos Jr. made the trip worth it by winning the companion $1,000 IMCA Racesaver feature.

Day led early in the 30-lap feature, ahead of Kerry Madsen, Anthony Macri, Austin McCarl and Larson. Larson moved past McCarl into fourth on the second lap. Day was cruising on the big half-mile and entered lapped traffic on the seventh circuit.

Larson slid by the third place car of Macri on lap eight, while Carson Macedo moved into the top five on lap 9. By lap 10, Day had opened up a 1.9 second lead, as both Larson and Macri moved by Larson into second and third.

Just one lap later, Macri spun ending his podium run, and bringing out the only caution of the event. Larson would slide by Day in turn four on the restart to take the lead. Day battled back and vied to retake the lead on the next circuit, but Larson pulled away from there.

James McFadden had a fast car late on the low side of the track, entering the top five on lap thirteen, before taking fourth from Macedo on lap 17, and third from Madsen on lap 19. Larson’s lead increased in the late stages to a three-second difference by the checkers. Day was second, ahead of McFadden, Buddy Kofoid, and hard-charger Ryan Timms. Macedo, McCarl, Parker Price-Miller, Derek Hagar and Skylar Gee rounded out the top ten. Larson set quick time over the field, while McFadden, Macri and Tim Kaeding won the heats. Day won the $1,500 Priority Aviation Foot Race. A number of drivers cashed in on the many contingencies donated.

“I was not expecting (Day) to slide himself into one (on the restart),” said Larson in Victory Lane. “Looking back, maybe he thought I’d be close. That’s what I did last year. It allowed me to be kind of equal with him off of two. I found the slider line in three and four in traffic. He was so far ahead, I didn’t know if he’d found it either. The times I ran the top in three and four, it was so far around on entry, I thought I’d be close enough to throw something at him and clear him. My car felt really good there, and a lot of fun. I think we lapped a ton of cars, so it was a cool race.”

“Once again on the restart here, I was a sitting duck,” said Day. “I really didn’t know what he was doing behind me. I didn’t feel too confident up front. Just a tough place to be in. Last year, we had the car to contend with him, but this year, they were way better than we were. I feel we got better as the night went on.”

“I was using a little bit of the grass to get some moisture on the bottom,” McFadden said of his late charge. “I kind of got that line rolling, and felt really, really good there. I got to the back of Corey and stalled out with lapped cars, but we’re happy with the performance tonight. It’s a tough track, and it was a lot of fun tonight.”

Lee Goos Jr. wasted no time getting to the front from his starting spot outside of row three in the 15-lap IMCA Racesaver feature. Jeff Wilke and Logan Moore trailed him early. Recent Huset’s Speedway 410 winner Trevor Serbus surged from row four to fourth by lap two, and then took third from Moore on lap three.

Serbus continued his move forward by passing Wilke for second by lap six. Goos was on a roll, however, and had built a four-second lead with just five laps to go. The last two circuits came in lapped traffic, but he maintained his lead to the checkers ahead of Serbus, Wilke, Logan Moore and John Lambertz. Mike Moore, Mike Trent, Casey Friedrichsen, Jordan Knight and Cole Vanderheiden completed the top ten. Madi Miller and Lambertz were the heat winners.

“I knew Trevor was pretty fast here,” said Goos in Victory Lane. “He’s fast at all these tracks like this. His motor runs good. I was just happy to be starting in front of him. I don’t know how close he was. We felt really good. I needed this. I lost the last couple at Belleville. As long as (lapped traffic) was on the bottom, we were good.”

30th Annual American Rebel Light Front Row Challenge Presented by Country Builders Construction and SeaFoam Motor Treatment Results and Contingencies

American Rebel Light Front Row Challenge Main Event (started), 30 laps: 1. 57, Kyle Larson, Elk Grove, CA (6) 2. 14, Corey Day, Clovis, CA (1) 3. 21T, James McFadden, Alice Springs, NT, Aust. (10) 4. 83, Buddy Kofoid, Penngrove, CA (11) 5. 10, Ryan Timms, Oklahoma City, OK (16) 6. 41, Carson Macedo, Lemoore, CA (8) 7. 88, Austin McCarl, Altoona, IA (5) 8. 71P, Parker Price-Miller, Kokomo, IN (3) 9. 45c, Derek Hagar, Marion, AR (20) 10. 99, Skylar Gee, Leduc, ALB, Can. (19) 11. 27B, Jake Bubak, Arvada, CO (12) 12. 63, JJ Hickle, Quilcene, WA (15) 13. 55, Kerry Madsen, St. Mary’s, NSW, Aust. (2) 14. 3, Ayrton Gennetten, Gravois Mills, MO (24) 15. 67W, Justin Whittall, Vincentown, NJ (17) 16. 23D, Chase Dietz, York, PA (9) 17. 25, Tim Kaeding, San Jose, CA (14) 18. 5w, Lucas Wolfe, Mechanicsburg, PA (7) 19. 17GP Tim Shaffer, Aliquippa, PA (18) 20. 12x, Hank Davis, Sand Springs, OK (13) 21. 36, Jason Martin, Lincoln, NE (21) 22. 16G, Austyn Gossel, Fort Collins, CO (22) 23. 67, Jonathan Hughes, Knoxville, IA (23) 24. 39M, Anthony Macri, Dillsburg, PA (4) DNS – 24, Carson McCarl, Altoona, IA; 21, Brian Brown, Grain Valley, MO. Lap Leaders: Day 1-11, Larson 12-30. KSE Steering Pump/ $1000 DKW Transport Hard-charger: Ryan Timms. Paul McGrath Snap-On Mechanic of the Race (3/8 Lithium Impact Set): Wayne Priddy. $500 Midwest Golf Carts Highest Finishing Knoxville Regular: Ryan Timms. Knoxville Raceway Hoosier Right Rears: .Ryan Timms, Austin McCarl, JJ Hickle. $1000 from Hoseheads/J&S Classics for Highest Finishing PA Posse Driver: Justin Whittall. $1000 Camden Signs and Services Highest Finishing Aussie Driver: James McFadden. New Forged Steering Arms and Spindles and Set of Forged Front Hubs from Smith Ti: Kyle Larson. HRP Certificates: Kyle Larson ($300), Corey Day ($200), James McFadden ($100). Elite Top Wing for 5th in A main: Ryan Timms. SprintCarUnlimited.com $1000 Mystery Spot: Kerry Madsen.

Hard Luck Award – Complete Set of Brakes from Wilwood ($1,800 Value):

$300 for Highest Finishing Ultra Shield Customer Using Seat and Armor Belts

Seafoam Motor Treatment $500 Quick Time: Kyle Larson, 15.553 seconds.

Heat Race Winners: Smith Ti Set of Bird Cages ($700 Value), $250 Certificate to HRP and $200 Pit Pal, $100 from Dingus, $400 Walker Filtration Filter Box, $500 Winters Front Hubs; Second Place in Each Heat: 1 Box of “In Sight” Tearoffs from Ultra Shield

Oskaloosa True Value Heat one (started), 8 laps: 1. James McFadden (1) 2. Kerry Madsen (4) 3. Carson Macedo 4. Ryan Timms (2) 5. Kyle Larson (6) 6. Corey Day (5) 7. Jason Martin (8) 8. Derek Hagar (7) 9. Jonathan Hughes (9)

Smith Titanium Heat two (started), 8 laps: 1. Anthony Macri (4) 2. Buddy Kofoid (2) 3. Justin Whittall (1) 4. Jake Bubak (3) 5. Austin McCarl (5) 6. Tim Shaffer (6) 7. Austyn Gossel (7) DNS – Brian Brown, Ayrton Gennetten

Taso’s Steak House/HRP Heat three (started), 8 laps: 1. Tim Kaeding (1) 2. Hank Davis (2) 3. Parker Price-Miller (4) 4. JJ Hickle (3) 5. Lucas Wolfe (6) 6. Chase Dietz (5) 7. Skylar Gee (7) 8. Carson McCarl (8)

Priority Aviation Foot Race ($1500 to Win, $500 for Second, $200 to Start): Finals: 1. Corey Day 2. Kerry Madsen 3. Parker Price-Miller 4. Anthony Macri

Seafoam Motor Treatment IMCA Racesavers

A main (started), 15 laps: 1. 17, Lee Goos Jr., Hartford, SD (6) 2. 24, Trevor Serbus, Olivia, MN (7) 3. 41, Jeff Wilke, Knoxville, IA (2) 4. 6, Logan Moore, Des Moines, IA (1) 5. 12L, John Lambertz, Sioux Falls, SD (4) 6. 69, Mike Moore, Des Moines, IA (5) 7. 14c, Mike Trent, Rocheport, MO (8) 8. 2, Casey Friedrichsen, Arthur, IA (11) 9. 88, Jordan Knight, Wright, KS (13) 10. 15V, Cole Vanderheiden, Papillion, NE (10) 11. 43, Jake Greenwood, Woodward, IA (17) 12. 12U, Tyler Davenport, Jacksonville, MO (3) 13. X, Dylan Waxdahl, Hartford, SD (14) 14. 99, Braydn Greubel, Lacona, IA (12) 15. 15, Brody Brown, Lawton, OK (15) 16. 9, Laney Moore, Des Moines, IA (16) 17. 28, Madi Miller, Vail, IA (9) 18. 24R, Rob Rawson, Big Lake, MN (18) DNS – 12P, Ryan Navritil, Des Moines, IA. Lap Leaders: Goos Jr. 1-15. Hard-charger: Greenwood.

Heat one (started), 6 laps: 1. Madi Miller (2) 2. Lee Goos Jr. (8) 3. Trevor Serbus (9) 4. Jeff Wilke (4) 5. Tyler Davenport (1) 6. Casey Friedrichsen (3) 7. Jordan Knight (5) 8. Brody Brown (6) 9. Jake Greenwood (10) 10. Ryan Navritil (7)

Heat two (started), 6 laps: 1. John Lambertz (2) 2. Cole Vanderheiden (4) 3. Logan Moore (1) 4. Mike Moore (7) 5. Mike Trent (9) 6. Braydn Greubel (3) 7. Dylan Waxdahl (8) 8. Laney Moore (6) 9. Rob Rawson (5)