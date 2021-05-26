Knoxville Softball Wins Opening Dual Over Oskaloosa

Final: Knoxville 5-4 Oskaloosa

Osky 4 runs, 8 hits, 1 error

Knoxville 5 runs, 7 hits, 0 errors

Losing Pitcher: Faith DeRonde 7 hits, 5 runs-4 earned, 2 walks, 7 K’s

Leading Hitters:

Olivia Gordon 2-4, 1 rbi, 2 singles

Faith DeRonde 1-4, 2 rbi’s , Homerun, 1 run scored

Abby Braundmeier 1-3, double

Kaylee Johnson 1-2, 1 rbi, single

Lucy Roach 1-3, single

Presley Blommers 1-2, single

Makenna Schaffner 1-1, single

Aubrey Boender 1 run scored

Maleah Walker 1 run scored

Kassie Johnson 1 run scored

The Indians led 4-1 going into the bottom of the 7th after Faith DeRonde’s 2 run homer in the top of the 7th, but with 2 outs Knoxville scored 4 runs on 4 hits to pull out the comeback win.

Next up: Home Doubleheader Thursday with Washington starting at 6:00