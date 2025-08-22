Knoxville Police Fatally Shoot Man During Domestic Disturbance; DCI Investigating

Knoxville, Iowa Police Department Press Release

Friday, August 22, 2025

Last night, at 11:10 p.m., Knoxville Police Officers were dispatched to a domestic dispute at a home in the 300 block S. Roche St. There officers encountered an adult male assaulting an adult female. During the interaction, an officer fired his weapon, striking the man.

Officer provided immediate medical care on scene and contacted the Knoxville Fire Department. The injured man was transported to a Des Moines area hospital by ambulance. Despite lifesaving efforts, the man died at the hospital.

The female was transported to a local hospital. She has since been released. The involved officers were not injured.

Prior to the arrival officers, a gas line at the home was ruptured. As a precaution, resident in the immediate area were evacuated. Alliant Energy was able to cap the gas line. Residents in the neighborhood have been allowed to return to their homes.

There is no threat to the public from this incident.

The dedicated Officers of the Knoxville Police Department strive to provide professional law enforcement services for our community. This includes transparency when incidents like last night occur. I requested the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) to conduct an independent investigation into this officer involved shooting. The investigation will take several weeks to complete. The DCI will forward their findings to the Marion County Attorney and Iowa Office of the Attorney General for review.

As is standard practice, the involved officers have been placed on critical incident leave.

A special thank you to the Knoxville Fire Department, Marion County Sheriff’s Office, Iowa State Patrol, DCI, and Alliant Energy for their immediate response to help keep Knoxville safe.

The names of deceased or the officers involved are not being released at this time.

Aaron Fuller

Chief of Police