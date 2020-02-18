Kevin Renaud

Kevin Renaud

April 19, 1950 – February 05, 2020

New Sharon, Iowa | Age 69

Kevin Renaud, 69 of New Sharon passed away Wednesday morning, February 5, 2020. Kevin Renaud, the son of Keith and Nina Gail (Busby) Renaud, was born on April 19, 1950 in Oskaloosa, Iowa.

Kevin attended Success Country School, Lacey Grade School and he graduated from North Mahaska High School in 1968. Kevin attended Marshalltown Community College and graduated from William Penn College in 1974.

Kevin began working at Taintor COOP in 1973 and took early retirement in 2004. Later he went back to maintain the yards at several Key COOP locations.

In July of 1972, Kevin was married to Dale Marie Tiefenthal. To this union two daughters were born, Jenny and Stacie. They later divorced. Kevin was married to Linda (Schock) Hudson on September 27, 1985. As a result of this marriage, he gained a step daughter, Sandi.

Kevin fought a courageous battle with Parkinson’s Disease for five years. He attended Rock Steady Boxing in Pella to help with the effects from Parkinson’s and enjoyed the comaraderie with others affected by this disease.

Kevin loved to hunt and fish along with searching for mushrooms and black raspberries. He enjoyed camping at the Iowa State Fair and especially going to the 4-H cattle shows. He also enjoyed watching Iowa Hawkeye ball games and attending North Mahaska sporting events and above all spending time with his family and friends and attending his grandchildren’s activities. He liked working the weekly races and hanging out at the Posse trailer at the Southern Iowa Fair. He was a member of the Lacey United Methodist Church, Prairie Knolls County Club, Mahaska County Extension Board, Prairie Homes Residential Board and a 35 year member of the Mahaska County Sheriff’s Posse.

Kevin’s legacy will be honored by his wife of over 34 years, Linda Renaud of New Sharon; his daughters, Jenny (& Travis) Gay of New Sharon, Stacie (& Brent) McKenna of Searsboro and Sandi (& Timothy) Boeyink of Highland Ranch, CO; his grandchildren: Trey, Luke and Brynn Boeyink all of Highland Ranch, CO; his sisters: Karen (& Jack) Prewitt of Omaha, NE and Kathy (& Robert) Huber of North English; his niece, Erin (& Caleb) Koehn; great nieces and nephew: Madison, Brody and Mallory Koehn; his brother-in-law, Earl (& Lea) ; and many other relatives and friends.

Kevin was preceded in death by his parents, Keith and Gail Renaud; and his father and mother in law, Elmer and Esther Schock.

Funeral services will begin at 10:30 am Monday, February 10, 2020 at the New Sharon United Methodist Church.

Burial will be held in the Friends Cemetery in New Sharon. Holland-Coble Funeral Home of New Sharon is in charge of arrangements.

Visitation will be held from 2:00 pm to 5:00 pm Sunday, February 9, 2020 at the New Sharon United Methodist Church.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Lacey United Methodist Church, the New Sharon Fire and Rescue or the Rock Steady Boxing Pella Scholarship.