Keita Garners NAIA Honorable-Mention All-America Laurel

 

Oskaloosa–Aaron Keita (Sr., Monrovia, Liberia, Computer Science) was recognized at the highest level as the NAIA Men’s Soccer All-America teams were released Wednesday.

Keita was named to the Honorable-Mention team. It is his first honor, the third for the program all-time, and the second for the Statesmen since 2019.

The senior, who had one assist, controlled the midfield on both ends as William Penn finished 11-7-3 and qualified for its fourth NAIA National Championship in a row. The team was ousted in the first round of the Opening Round by eventual national champion Bethel (Ind.)

Keita helped WPU post eight shutouts this fall and outscore opponents 35-26.

Posted by on Dec 8 2022. Filed under College Sports. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. Both comments and pings are currently closed.

Comments are closed

               

Recent Entries

Featured Links

Search Archive

Search by Date
Search by Category
Search with Google
Log in | Copyright by Oskaloosa News