Keita Garners NAIA Honorable-Mention All-America Laurel

Oskaloosa–Aaron Keita (Sr., Monrovia, Liberia, Computer Science) was recognized at the highest level as the NAIA Men’s Soccer All-America teams were released Wednesday.

Keita was named to the Honorable-Mention team. It is his first honor, the third for the program all-time, and the second for the Statesmen since 2019.

The senior, who had one assist, controlled the midfield on both ends as William Penn finished 11-7-3 and qualified for its fourth NAIA National Championship in a row. The team was ousted in the first round of the Opening Round by eventual national champion Bethel (Ind.)

Keita helped WPU post eight shutouts this fall and outscore opponents 35-26.