Kargol Files Federal Lawsuit Against Oskaloosa Schools

September 18, 2025

One day after his contract was terminated, former Oskaloosa High School art teacher Matthew Kargol filed a lawsuit in federal district court against the Oskaloosa Community School District.

The Lawsuit

The case, Kargol v. Oskaloosa Community School District, No. 4:25-cv-00351, was filed Thursday in the United States District Court for the Southern District of Iowa. Kargol, represented by counsel, alleges that his termination violated his constitutional rights. The complaint outlines claims under federal law, placing the dispute in the jurisdiction of the federal court system.

While the full complaint details remain subject to the court’s filings, cases of this nature often involve arguments related to First Amendment protections for public employees, due process under the Fourteenth Amendment, and state-level statutory compliance.

District’s Response

The district issued a statement acknowledging the lawsuit but declining to comment on the substance of the allegations.

“The District was made aware Thursday morning of a lawsuit filed as Kargol v. Oskaloosa Community School District, No. 4:25-cv-00351, in federal district court. The Board acted on the Superintendent’s recommendation to terminate Mr. Kargol’s employment with the District on Wednesday, September 17. This matter was handled in accordance with applicable federal and state law and Board policy. Because this is both a personnel matter and pending litigation, Oskaloosa Schools cannot provide further comment at this time. Our focus remains on creating safe, healthy, and kind schools that engage all students to embrace the power of learning.”

What Comes Next

The case will now proceed through the federal court process, beginning with service of the complaint and the district’s formal response. Potential motions on constitutional claims, discovery, and pretrial rulings could shape the scope of the litigation before any trial.

The outcome of this case may turn on the application of the Pickering balancing test and Iowa’s statutory framework for teacher contracts, both of which attempt to reconcile the rights of teachers with the obligations of public school districts.

You can read the document by clicking this LINK.