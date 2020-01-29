Joyce Louise Walston

August 30, 1929 – January 28, 2020

New Sharon, Iowa | Age 90

Joyce Walston, 90 of New Sharon passed away Tuesday morning, January 28, 2020 at the Mahaska Health Partnership Hospice Serenity House in Oskaloosa. Joyce Louise Walston, the daughter of William and Margaret (Whitehead) Adkins, was born on August 30, 1929 in New Sharon, Iowa.

She grew up in New Sharon and graduated from New Sharon High School in 1946.

On May 28, 1948, Joyce was united in marriage to Kenneth Walston at the Little Brown Church in Nashua, Iowa.

Together they farmed in the New Sharon area until 1987 when they moved into New Sharon. Kenny and Joyce took their seven year old granddaughter, Kendra Joy, into their home to raise once they retired from farming. Joyce loved her home and was always willing to share it for many family dinners, parties, having many house guests and friends over through the years. She spent many years sewing, especially for her little niece and other relatives.

Joyce loved to read and in 1975 learned the art of porcelain china painting, spending lots of time doing this with new friends she met at the Ottumwa China Painters Club and traveling to state national china shows. Joyce was a lifelong member of the New Sharon First Christian Church and was baptized there in 1961. She was a member of the Loyal Daughters and also served as Deaconess with the church. She was a member of the Prairie Knolls Country Club and served on the Capri Theater Board for several years.

Her legacy is honored by her granddaughter, Kendra (& Charlie) Charbonneau of New Sharon; a great grandson, Taylor Kenneth Charbonneau of New Sharon; a step great granddaughter, Ashley (& Shon Sherwood) Jenkins of Blakesburg; three step great-great grandchildren: Tucker Jenkins, Carson Sherwood and Violet Sherwood; two brothers-in-law: Les Septer of New Sharon and Leroy Patterson of Oskaloosa; three sisters-in-law: Jimolene Walston, Berdene Walston and Iva Anderson; nine nephews; 14 nieces; and many friends.

Joyce was preceded in death by her parents, William and Margaret Adkins; her husband, Kenneth Walston in 2015; her daughter, Susan Walston; her sister, Georgia “Puddie” Septer; her brother, Arnold “Buck” (& Barbara) Adkins; four brothers-in-law: Carroll (& Mary) Walston, Wilmore “Bill” Walston, Gary Walston and Dean Anderson; one sister-in-law, Norma Patterson; a half brother-in-law, Bert (& Geni) Leeper; and a half sister-in-law, Darlene (& Devern) VanGorp.

Funeral services will begin at 10:30 Monday, February 3, 2020 at the New Sharon First Christian Church.

Burial will be held in the Friends Cemetery in New Sharon. Holland-Coble Funeral Home of New Sharon is in charge of arrangements.

Visitation will be held Sunday, February 2, 2020 from 1:00 pm to 3:00 pm at the New Sharon First Christian Church.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the New Sharon First Christian Church or the MHP Serenity Hospice House.