Join Us for a Night of Beautiful Music!

Thursday, February 20th

⏰ 7:00 PM

George Daily Auditorium

FREE Admission (Free-will donations accepted but not expected)

Come support the talented voices of the Oskaloosa High School Concert Choir, Chamber Choir, and the 7th & 8th Grade Choir as they perform in their 2nd Trimester Concert!

Our musicians have been working hard to bring you an unforgettable performance—don’t miss this chance to experience the incredible talent in our community!

See you there! #OskyChoir #SupportTheArts #LiveMusic