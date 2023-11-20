JH Wrestlers Compete at EV

North Mahaska’s junior high wrestling team has had a good start to the season. In two dates they have accumulated a 21-9 record and have pinned 17 opponents. The team traveled to North English this past week and again had a successful evening.

According to information from Erica Groom Luke Reed won both his matches by pin with the fastest pin of the night in 9 seconds. Two wrestlers, Wallace Bankes and Cooper Scholtus each won here matches by pin.

Cooper Sampson and Nolan Schock won both of their matches by pin. Bronx Freese won both his matches and recorded a pin.

In girls’ matches, Phoenix Jones won both her matches and recorded one pin. Serenity VanWyk picked up her first win of the season and finished 1-1. Lily Briggs went 2-1 tonight and her two wins were pins by cradles!

Up next for the junior wrestlers is a meet Tuesday at Tri-County.