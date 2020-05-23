Janet Rae Peters

Janet Rae Peters

January 23, 1932 – May 22, 2020

Oskaloosa, Iowa | Age 87

Janet Peters, 87, of Oskaloosa passed away Friday, May 22, 2020, at Crystal Heights Care Center in Oskaloosa.

Janet Rae Peters, daughter of Jack and Mildred (Ryan) Peters, was born January 23, 1932, in Oskaloosa.

Janet was raised in Oskaloosa and was a 1950 graduate of Oskaloosa High School. She furthered her education at Iowa Lutheran Nursing School in Des Moines.

After graduating, Janet practiced nursing in Des Moines for a few years before returning to Oskaloosa to work at Mahaska County Hospital. She worked there many years and then became the Mahaska County Nurse. After retiring from the county, Janet worked for insurance companies doing physicals.

Janet attended St. Mary’s Catholic Church and belonged to the Oskaloosa Women’s Club. She was a member of the University of Iowa Alumni Association, this membership allowed her travel extensively, England and Wales were some of her favorite destinations. Janet was also a gifted artist.

Janet’s family includes her nephews: John (& Wanda) Bouma and Jim Bouma, both of Fremont; and a cousin, Joleen Perdue of Kirkland, Washington.

In addition to her parents, Janet was preceded in death by a sister and brother-in-law, Mary and Sjoerd Bouma.

A Funeral outside of Mass will be held 2 p.m., Tuesday, May 26, 2020, at Langkamp Funeral Chapel with Rev. Father John Spiegel of St. Mary’s Catholic Church officiating.

Burial will be in Forest Cemetery.

According to the rules put in place by the Iowa Department of Public Health, social distancing and personal protective equipment is advised for attending a public religious event.

The video of the funeral ceremony and the graveside service will be available on the funeral home’s YouTube Channel after the service. Langkamp Funeral Chapel has been entrusted with Janet’s arrangements.

To send flowers or a memorial gift to the family of Janet Rae Peters please visit the Langkamp Funeral Chapel Sympathy Store.