Is There A Poet In All Of Us?

by Ken Allsup

September 17th, 2022

Oskaloosa, Iowa – Earlier this week, members of the Oskaloosa Write Club and their offshoot, Ink Stains Poetry, gathered at the Oskaloosa Art Center for a special occasion.

Oskaloosa Mayor Dave Krutzfeldt was on hand to sign a special proclamation to the creative writers in the community.

The proclamation designates October 3rd, 2022, as Ink Stains day in Oskaloosa.

Kathy Christy helped to bring Ink Stains to life in Oskaloosa, saying she’s been interested in writing poetry and has started to do so after retiring from industry in 2000.

Her introduction to the Oskaloosa Write Club came from a neighbor, and she attended the next meeting. After a few meetings, Christy wanted to help form a more focused group on poetry and wanted to meet separately from the larger group.

The Oskaloosa Write Club enjoys all genres, from fiction to non-fiction, with many of the Write Club being fiction writers.

Christy hoped that those interested in poetry would bring a poem or quote. “We love our quotes.”

Her interest in poetry sprang from her love of reading and then branched out to writing poetry. There are no requirements to join, just a willingness to come in and listen to everybody’s poetry.

