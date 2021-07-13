Iowans’ Claims for Restitution from Healthshare Companies Due August 26, 2021

Des Moines – The Iowa Insurance Division is alerting Iowans to settlements that require Respondents The Aliera Companies, Inc.; Aliera Healthcare, Inc.; Ensurian Agency, LLC; USA Benefits & Administrators, LLC; Advevo LLC; Tactic Edge Solutions, LLC; Trinity Healthshare; and Jessica Buddington to pay $90,000 to the Iowa Insurance Division’s Settlement Fund. This amount will be distributed amongst eligible Iowa residents who remitted premium or contribution payments for these health plans.

“As with any type of health care coverage decision, we strongly encourage consumers to take great care in reviewing the information and marketing materials to ensure they are getting what they are paying for,” said Chance McElhaney, spokesman for the Iowa Insurance Division. “We want consumers to understand the limitations that they may experience with various products available in the market.”

In order to be eligible to receive any restitution, individuals must complete and submit a questionnaire to the Iowa Insurance Division no later than August 26, 2021. Failing to submit a questionnaire timely or failing to provide information requested by the Iowa Insurance Division will result in an individual being excluded from receiving any restitution payment. A paper copy of the questionnaire has been mailed to all members known to the Iowa Insurance Division to the addresses provided by the Respondents.