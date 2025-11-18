Iowa Weekly Weather Summary Nov. 10-16, 2025

DES MOINES, Iowa (Nov. 17, 2025) – Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig commented on the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship’s weekly weather summary released today. Information from the Iowa Crop Progress and Condition Report, which is released weekly by the United States Department of Agriculture National Agricultural Statistics Service from April through November, was not available today.

“After the first snowfall of the season, we bounced right back to warmer weather with temperatures climbing into the 60s and even low 70s, and the mild temperatures stuck around over the weekend,” said Secretary Naig. “Those dry days allowed farmers to make a final push to harvest the remaining corn and move onto other fieldwork. With dry conditions and drought creeping back in, many will welcome the forecasted moisture that could help recharge our soils as we head toward Thanksgiving.”

Weather Summary

Provided by Justin Glisan, Ph.D., State Climatologist, Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship

Warmer temperatures and windy conditions were present for much of the reporting period while precipitation was not; only a handful of stations observed measurable rainfall as a less-active storm track was present. The warmest conditions were found in northern and western Iowa with a statewide average temperature at 41.6 degrees, 3.6 degrees above normal.

Gusty northwesterly winds persisted through Sunday (9ᵗʰ) afternoon as clouds gradually cleared over western Iowa, while mostly cloudy skies held across the rest of the state. Light rain and some snow showers were observed at a few stations, though totals were negligible. Daytime temperatures were well below average, holding in the mid-20s to mid-30s for much of Iowa; the statewide average high was 31 degrees, 18 degrees below normal. Monday (10ᵗʰ) dawned clear and frigid with lows ranging from the upper single digits in the northwest to the low 20s in the southeast. Afternoon conditions remained unseasonably cool, holding in the 30s as winds shifted to a westerly direction. Tuesday (11ᵗʰ) was sunny and warmer with highs in the 50s statewide. After sunset, vivid Aurora Borealis from an anomalously strong solar storm were visible across the northern sky.

Morning lows on Wednesday (12ᵗʰ) fell into the 30s under clear skies and light westerly winds. Daytime temperatures climbed into the upper 50s and low 60s as winds increased and shifted to the northwest. Thursday (13ᵗʰ) and Friday (14ᵗʰ) were the warmest days of the week, with afternoon highs in the 60s for the former and in the upper 60s to low 70s for the latter; overall temperatures were 15 to 30 degrees above normal. Conditions cooled on Saturday (15ᵗʰ) as a cold front dropped through the Upper Midwest, shifting winds to the northwest. Temperatures ranged from the 50s in the north to the upper 60s in the south under clear skies as winds became blustery. Skies became partly cloudy on Sunday (16ᵗʰ) with morning lows in the upper 20s and low 30s.

Weekly precipitation totals ranged from no accumulation at most stations to 0.02 inch at Keokuk Municipal Airport (Lee County). The statewide weekly average precipitation was not at a measurable threshold, while the normal is 0.44 inch. Several stations reported the week’s high temperature of 76 degrees on the 14ᵗʰ, on average 27 degrees above normal. Spencer Municipal Airport (Clay County) recorded the week’s low temperature of six degrees on the 10th, 21 degrees below normal.