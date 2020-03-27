IOWA NATIONAL GUARD ACTIVATES REGIONAL SUPPORT GROUP, CONTINUES COVID-19 RESPONSE EFFORTS

Approximately 75 Soldiers from the 734th Regional Support Group, based at Camp Dodge in Johnston, were activated on March 27 to assist with COVID-19 response efforts in the state.

Soldiers assigned to the Headquarters and Headquarters Detachment of the 734th Regional Support Group and its subordinate units, the 1034th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, out of Camp Dodge, and the 1133rd Transportation Company, out of Mason City, will provide additional logistical and transportation assets to the fight against COVID-19.

The Iowa National Guard continued deliveries of vital medical personal protective equipment to more than 20 distribution sites Friday. In conjunction with the Iowa Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management, Soldiers delivered approximately 32 pallets to 23 county distribution centers. This totals 166 pallets to more than 75 counties across the state since these distribution missions began on March 24.

In addition, eight Soldiers from the 186th Military Police Company, out of Camp Dodge, delivered and assembled two tents to the Central Iowa VA Healthcare System in Des Moines today. These tents will be used to help screen those entering the hospital for COVID-19.

There are now more than 120 Soldiers and Airmen on duty supporting a variety of COVID-19 response missions across the state.

Images from today are available on the Defense Visual Information Distribution Service (DVIDS): https://www.dvidshub.net/image/6153339/iowa-soldiers-set-up-operations-cell-iowa-city-support-covid-19-response-efforts.