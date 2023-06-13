Iowa DOT Moves Forward With Southeast Connector

Grant contingent upon completion of certified site

Burlington, Iowa – The Iowa Department of Transportation Commission met on Tuesday morning to discuss their level of funding participation in a Highway 23/63 connector.

Despite other points of contention between the city of Oskaloosa and Mahaska County, both entities came to the table nearly three years ago to begin getting an industrial park designated as a certified site.

That designation would indicate to potential businesses that Oskaloosa is ready for them to build and can provide the necessary infrastructure needed.

During their June 13th meeting, the Iowa DOT Commission approved a 10 million dollar grant or approximately 65% of the total cost of connecting Highways 23 and 63.

The move is designed to help alleviate truck traffic within Oskaloosa, specifically along 15th Avenue. Once the new northwest by-pass is finished, the connector will prove even more valuable in expediting traffic. Trucks and other traffic will be able to nearly circumvent the community, alleviating traffic to the downtown area as well.

Beyond the nearly 10,000 feet of new roadway, turn lanes will be added along Highway 23 at 17th Avenue East, Osburn, and the new connector.

Beyond the traffic, industry in the industrial park, known now as Oskaloosa Innovation Park, will have easier access to ship and receive the goods and services needed to conduct business competitively in a worldwide market.

The Oskaloosa Innovation Park will be more than 517 acres, with 490 of that being under the certified site status once approved by the Iowa Economic Development Authority.

The projected total cost of the project is $15,600,563, with the city receiving $5,881,412 while the county will get $4,258,954 in respective shares to account for the Iowa DOT’s 65% match.

Mahaska County Economic Director Tom Flaherty, moments after the grant’s vote and approval, said, “Thinking of Blair Van Zetten’s early leadership on the connector. He led the early meetings of the business leaders in and around Oskaloosa Innovation Park (we didn’t have a name for it then), conveying the need for the connector with [Mahaska County Supervisors] Board Chair Mark Groenendyk and subsequent meetings with the city of Oskaloosa leaders.”

Flaherty also thanked Mahaska County Engineer Andy McGuire for his work on the project.