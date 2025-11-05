Iowa Blue Star Mothers Assemble 2,700 Holiday Care Packages for Service Members Worldwide

IA Blue Star Mothers: MOMS ON A MISSION

2,700 Care Packages Ship This Week to Iowa Service Members Worldwide

For the past 11 months, the Iowa Blue Star Mothers have been MOMS ON A MISSION—planning, organizing, gathering donations, coordinating volunteers, and raising $80,450 in shipping costs with military-like precision. This week, their efforts culminate as 500 volunteers work over six days to assemble and mail 2,700 care packages filled with personal necessities, snacks, games, Iowa-made products, and handwritten notes.

These “boxes of love” are headed to Iowa military members serving across the United States and around the globe who can’t be home for the holidays. With the current National Guard deployment, Iowa is hosting the largest care-package effort in the nation for Blue Star Mothers of America.

Packing and mailing will take place at the Vehicle Maintenance Building (S-38), located at 5th Ave. and Ordnance Rd., Camp Dodge, Johnston, IA.