IOWA ARMY NATIONAL GUARD CONTINUES MEDICAL SUPPLY DELIVERIES

Iowa National Guard Soldiers continued deliveries of medical personal protective equipment to more than 20 county distribution sites across the state on March 25. The missions were supported by two transportation units from the 1034th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion out of Camp Dodge in Johnston, Iowa.

Soldiers from the 1133rd Transportation Company, out of Iowa City and Mason City, and Detachment 1 of the 1168th Transportation Company, out of Marshalltown, worked alongside the Iowa Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management to distribute specialized clothing and equipment for healthcare professionals in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19. The supplies were transported in M915A5 Line-Haul Tractor Trucks and a Light Medium Tactical Vehicle.

These supply missions will continue for the foreseeable future as additional requests for personal protective equipment are processed by the State Emergency Operations Center and given to the Iowa National Guard for distribution.

Requests for additional medial PPE materials from the state should be routed through local county emergency management coordinators.

There are currently more than 70 Iowa National Guard Soldiers and Airmen on a State Active Duty supporting the COVID-19 pandemic response.

The Iowa National Guard will continue to work in support of the governor and other state agencies to combat the spread of COVID-19.

B-roll and soundbites from today’s missions are available for download on the Defense Visual Information Distribution Service (DVIDS): https://www.dvidshub.net/video/744279/iowa-national-guard-helps-covid-19-response.