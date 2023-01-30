Injuries And Illness Keep Osky Numbers Low

by Travis Miller

The Oskaloosa varsity boys traveled to Norwalk Saturday to compete in the Little Hawkeye Conference Tournament. Due to injuries and sickness only 5 wrestlers competed. Results are listed below.

Little Hawkeye Conference Tournament Results for Oskaloosa

106

Sam Nelson (17-28) placed 5th and scored 9.0 team points.

Quarterfinal – Sam Nelson (Oskaloosa) 17-28 won by decision over Logan Renshaw (Dallas Center-Grimes) 6-27 (Dec 7-0)

Semifinal – Tyler Harper (Norwalk) 23-4 won by fall over Sam Nelson (Oskaloosa) 17-28 (Fall 1:08)

Cons. Semi – Daniel Roozenboom (Pella) 16-26 won by fall over Sam Nelson (Oskaloosa) 17-28 (Fall 3:18)

5th Place Match – Sam Nelson (Oskaloosa) 17-28 won by fall over Logan Renshaw (Dallas Center-Grimes) 6-27 (Fall 5:00)

113

Ty Lorentzen (21-18) placed 5th and scored 6.0 team points.

Quarterfinal – Asaiah Martinez-Ruiz (Norwalk) 13-16 won by decision over Ty Lorentzen (Oskaloosa) 21-18 (Dec 7-6)

Cons. Round 1 – Ty Lorentzen (Oskaloosa) 21-18 received a bye () (Bye)

Cons. Semi – Jensen Dyer (Indianola) 21-12 won by decision over Ty Lorentzen (Oskaloosa) 21-18 (Dec 5-2)

5th Place Match – Ty Lorentzen (Oskaloosa) 21-18 received a bye () (Bye)

120

Kaiden Parker (27-16) placed 2nd and scored 18.0 team points.

Quarterfinal – Kaiden Parker (Oskaloosa) 27-16 won by fall over Michael Muller (Pella) 5-16 (Fall 2:44)

Semifinal – Kaiden Parker (Oskaloosa) 27-16 won by decision over Blake Forrester (Dallas Center-Grimes) 24-14 (Dec 7-3)

1st Place Match – Bowen Downey (Indianola) 35-1 won by tech fall over Kaiden Parker (Oskaloosa) 27-16 (TF-1.5 5:09 (19-3))

126

Reid Luck (10-24) place is unknown and scored 0.0 team points.

Quarterfinal – Nick Esser (Dallas Center-Grimes) 18-9 won by fall over Reid Luck (Oskaloosa) 10-24 (Fall 4:26)

Cons. Round 1 – Garret Hall (Pella) 8-14 won by fall over Reid Luck (Oskaloosa) 10-24 (Fall 1:47)

182

Parker Jordan (18-17) placed 4th and scored 12.0 team points.

Quarterfinal – Parker Jordan (Oskaloosa) 18-17 won by decision over Nicolas Stanley (Pella) 15-22 (Dec 6-4)

Semifinal – Ben Brushaber (Dallas Center-Grimes) 26-10 won by fall over Parker Jordan (Oskaloosa) 18-17 (Fall 1:28)

Cons. Semi – Parker Jordan (Oskaloosa) 18-17 won by fall over Bryson Chapman (Norwalk) 0-4 (Fall 5:03)

3rd Place Match – Wyatt Weter (Newton) 16-12 won by major decision over Parker Jordan (Oskaloosa) 18-17 (MD 14-4)