Indians JV Squad Wins Final Home Game Of The Season

The Indians JV1 team played their last home game Friday night when they hosted Davis County. DC started the game scoring 4 runs in the 1st. The Indians would score 3 of their own in the bottom to make it 4-3. Another run for DC in the 2nd was matched and then some by the Indians in the 2nd as they scored 2 to make the score 6-5 after 2. That’s all DC would get the rest of the game as good pitching and great defense would propel the Indians to victory. The Indians would score 2 in the 3rd and another in the 4th before the time limit would stop the game with the Indians winning 8-5.

The Indians had 6 hits:

Kassie Johnson (3)- 1B, 2B, 3B

Rian Allman- 1B

Vivian Bolibaugh- 1B

Allyson Maxwell- 1B

The Indians finish the season on the road as they travel to DCG for a JV and Varsity game on Tuesday. The JV game starts at 5:30 PM.