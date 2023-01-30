INDIAN HILLS PRESIDENT’S ACADEMY APPLICATION OPEN

OTTUMWA– Indian Hills Community College invites high school seniors living and attending high school in the Indian Hills 10-county service region (Appanoose, Davis, Jefferson, Keokuk, Lucas, Mahaska, Monroe, Van Buren, Wapello and Wayne counties) to apply for entry into the President’s Academy for the 2023-2024 academic year.

The President’s Academy will include one student from each of the nineteen school districts in the Indian Hills region. Interested students should be high school seniors pursuing an Associate of Art or Associate of Science degree or are currently undecided in their choice of majors.

Students selected for the President’s Academy will receive a full-tuition scholarship to attend Indian Hills Community College. Students selected for the President’s Academy will be part of a cohort designed to develop young leaders. The Academy will meet monthly with Indian Hills President, Dr. Matt Thompson to develop leadership skills, participate in networking activities with local business and industry leaders, and engage in hands-on experiences through work-based learning and internships opportunities.

Applicants must complete the President’s Academy Application, the Indian Hills Community College Application for Admission, the Indian Hills Foundation Scholarship Application and the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) by April 1, 2023.

Applications must be completed by April 1, 2023. Finalists for the President’s Academy Scholarship may be asked to attend an interview with Dr. Thompson. Scholarship award winners will be notified by April 30, 2023.

For more information regarding the scholarship or the application process, please contact Jenaya Pilcher at 641-683-5101 or at Jenaya.pilcher@indianhills.edu.