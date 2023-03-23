Indian Hills present speaker Dan Harris

OTTUMWA– Indian Hills Community College and the Iowa Faculty Development Collaborative invite you to attend a presentation by Dan Harris on Thursday, March 30, 2023, from 12:30 – 1:30 PM in the Hellyer Student Life Center in Ottumwa, IA

Dan Harris is the former co-anchor for the weekend edition of Good Morning America on ABC News, as well as a former correspondent for such broadcasts as Nightline and World News Tonight. After a panic attack on live TV, he realized that he had to make some changes. In a wise, funny talk, he shares his years-long quest to improve his relationships with everyone (starting with himself) and explains the science behind loving-kindness meditation, and how it can boost your resiliency, quiet your inner critic, and simply make you more pleasant to be around.

For those unable to attend in person, streaming links will be provided.