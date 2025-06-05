Hughes Wins Thriller, Watts & Gordon Score First Osky Wins

By: Jerry Mackey

Oskaloosa, Iowa: Wednesday night was truly a night to remember at the Southern Iowa Speedway as 3M of Knoxville sponsored the Teacher and School Staff Appreciation Night at the Races. The racing action was second to none with spectacular finishes and first time winners highlighting the race program.

The Mid States Machine Stock Cars took the green for their main event with Mike Hughes leading early from his outside front row start. The 30M of Maguire DeJong worked into contention for the lead from his third row start and both Dustin Griffiths and Nathan Wood joined the lead pack. The four car battle had the crowd on the edge of their seats as the tension was building. Misfortune struck as nine laps were completed as a spin saw DeJong get caught up in a tangle with Casen Keller. On the restart Hughes was scored the leader with Griffiths and Wood running second and third respectively. The lead pack again swelled to four as the laps wound down setting up a last lap to remember. Four cars came under the checkers with less than a car length separating the finish from first to fourth. When the finish was made official it was Hughes scoring a very popular win over Wood, Griffiths and DeJong came back to take fourth.

A first time winner at Osky made his way to victory lane on Wednesday night in the very tough Parker Tree Service Hobby Stock class. Keaton Gordon has been in contention for his first Osky win several times and he was not to be denied on Wednesday night. Gordon drove a perfect race, hitting his marks lap after lap in holding off the constant challenges by Dustin Griffiths. Late in the race engine woes sent the 10G of Griffiths to the pits ending his night prematurely. Kris Walker continued his great return to racing with a strong second place run on Wednesday night but the night belonged to Gordon.

Another very popular first time winner made her way to victory lane on Wednesday night in the Stout Trucking Sport Compact class. 16 year old Katelyn Watts broke her string of top fives by scoring the win. Watts led early before Seth Meinders who has multiple wins at Osky this season was able to move out front. Watts was not about to settle in for another second as she was able to make a last lap move into turn three and charge off of turn four to her first win at her hometown track. The crowd was on their feet cheering for the young lady as she scored the win ahead of Meinders and Brandon Pickney.

A late race yellow flag set up a two lap dash to the finish in the Oskaloosa Quality Rentals Sportmods on Wednesday night. Colton Livezey was in command and appeared to be on his way to his second consecutive win when the caution flag came out just as the white flag was about to be waved. On the restart Kyle Harwood was able to move to the outside line heading into turn one and move by Livezey and go on to break his string of four consecutive runner up finishes by scoring his first win of the season. Livezey took second ahead of Will Wolf.

Tyler Graves has run second many times in the NAPA Stores of Albia non wing sprint car class, on Wednesday night Graves broke through for the win. Graves was able to race to the checkers ahead of Mike Grey.

Racing action will continue at the Southern Iowa Speedway on Wednesday, June 11th with Stout Trucking and VanUtrecht Farms & Trucking presenting Schools out for summer night. We will have bounce houses available for the kids prior to the races and we will also have bicycle give aways during intermission. Anyone interested in giving away bicycles can contact the Fair office or just bring bikes to the races. Hot laps will get underway at 7:15 pm with racing to follow.

Wednesday, June 4 3M Night at the Races Southern Iowa Speedway

Feature Results (top 5)

Mid States Machine Stock Cars

85 Mike Hughes-What Cheer

52 Nathan Wood-Sigourney

10G Dustin Griffiths-Hedrick

30M Maguire DeJong-Montezuma

73 Aaron Martin-Sigourney

Parker Tree Service Hobby Stocks

7 Keaton Gordon-Ottumwa

18 Kris Walker-Oskaloosa

22 James Pilkington-Hedrick

91 Jeremy Dooley-Promise City

1R Rick VanDusseldorp-Oskaloosa

Stout Trucking Sport Compacts

2K Katelyn Watts-Oskaloosa

65 Seth Meinders-Ottumwa

7 Brandon Pickney-Ottumwa

15 Clayton Webster-Ottumwa

1Z Colton Zaputil-Agency

Oskaloosa Quality Rentals Sportmods

15K Kyle Harwood-New Sharon

29 Colton Livezey-New Sharon

7W Will Wolf-Lynnville

8t Tony Johnson-Oskaloosa

3Z Jason VonZomeron-Fremont

NAPA Store of Albia Non Wing Sprints

T4 Tyler Graves-Chariton

3T Mike Grey-Albia

2 Terry Doud- Batavia

1W Frank Tharp-Albia

N3 Nicholas Marts-Lucas