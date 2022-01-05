Hospitals And Health Departments Asking People To Get Vaccinated

Ottumwa, Iowa – The Wapello County Public Health posted to social media Tuesday that the county was starting to see a “post-holiday surge” and that the Omicron variant had been detected within Wapello County.

The post stated that Wapello County was a “HIGH-RISK COUNTY,” stating the positivity rate had now risen to 16.7%, up from 2.4% two weeks ago.

“Saliva kits are available for free, which are home tests that would need to be mailed into the Hygienic Lab. If exposed or sick, please park in front or behind the Wapello Building and CALL us to bring the kits out to your vehicle.

“CDC recommends that vaccinated and unvaccinated need to wear masks when indoors,” said the post. “The 15-minute threshold does not apply with this strain; it can be less than 5-minute exposure and less than 6 feet. WEAR your mask when inside and at outdoor events.”

“Frequent symptoms are sneezing, stuffy nose, scratchy throat, cough, fever, headache, runny nose, and loss of taste or smell. If you have any symptoms, please get tested. If positive, STAY home five days from start of symptoms or test date if have NO symptoms and wear a mask for five more days when leaving home to go to work or school,” the statement went on to say.

“If ill stay home, wash your hands frequently, cover your cough with your elbow or shirt, NOT hand, and stay 6 feet apart. If you are ill please contact your medical provider to be tested.”

Call Wapello County Public Health for an appointment for a COVID vaccination at 641-682-5434 or go ON-LINE at wapellocounty.org and make an appointment.

In conjunction, area Des Moines hospitals took to social media together to help raise awareness of all the COVID-19 cases they are seeing and the pressure those cases are putting on resources.

Broadlawns Medical Center, in a social media post, stated, “We are caring for more COVID-19 patients in our hospitals and clinics than ever before.”

They went on to say, “The overwhelming majority are unvaccinated. This is preventable.”

The message was shared by UnityPoint Health, adding, “This is preventable. Get vaccinated. Social Distance. Mask Up. Wash your hands. Stay Home if you’re sick. WE need YOUR help.”

The simplicity of the plea was striking, “Help. We are overwhelmed.”

Statewide, 70.2% are fully vaccinated, but there have still been 59 deaths in the state attributed to the virus.

As of Wednesday, there are 768 COVID-19 patients in hospitals statewide, with 163 of those individuals occupying ICU beds.

According to the State of Iowa information, not fully vaccinated COVID-19 patients account for 83.5% of those patients in ICU rooms. That same group accounts for 79.9% of all hospitalized patients.

In Mahaska County, there is a 14% positivity rate as of this publication, as the Omicron variant begins its push into the area.

Oskaloosa News had sat down with Mahaska Health Providers about the vaccine. You can watch that video below.