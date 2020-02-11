Hood Honored for Second Time

Oskaloosa–Dexter Hood (Sr., Tuscaloosa, Ala., Wellness and Recreation) narrowly missed averaging a double-double as he was named Heart of America Athletic Conference Men’s Basketball Player of the Week Monday.

Hood earned the second award of his Statesmen career after leading William Penn to a pair of victories last week.

The senior started his week with a double-double of 27 points and 11 rebounds in last Wednesday’s triumph over Grand View. He was 9-for-14 from the field (3-for-7 3-PT).

Three days later versus Missouri Valley, Hood tacked on 28 more points (10-for-17 FG) alongside eight rebounds to average 27.5 points 9.5 rebounds per contest. He was also 6-for-7 at the line Saturday.

On the year, Hood leads the Heart with 19.8 points per game, while also averaging 7.0 rebounds. The senior has produced 40 assists, 22 steals, and four blocks as well, while making 58.9% of his shot attempts (35.6% 3-PT) and going 68.5% from the line.

Hood is also first in the Heart in field-goal percentage, while being sixth in rebounding average.

It is the fourth award of the year for WPU.