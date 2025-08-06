Holmberg Wins At-Large Council Seat in Special Election, Eyes November Run

OSKALOOSA, Iowa — Andy Holmberg secured a decisive victory Tuesday night in a special election to fill the vacant at-large seat on the Oskaloosa City Council, earning 448 of the 673 total votes cast.

The special election was triggered earlier this summer after Nicholas Ryan submitted a petition to fill the vacancy left by former Councilmember Charlie Comfort. Ryan, who ultimately finished second in the race with 169 votes, was joined on the ballot by newcomer Manny Garcia, who received 56 votes. No write-in votes were recorded.

Holmberg, who previously served on the council and was appointed to the at-large seat before the special election was called, expressed gratitude following the win.

“I’m honored and humbled by the outpouring of support and I can’t thank my supporters enough,” Holmberg said. “I’m looking forward to completing this term on the council. I’ll be back at it for the November election. I wish Manny and Nick the best.”

Ryan, who initiated the election process through his petition, said the results don’t alter his plans or priorities.

“Really happy about the way I campaigned and the way that everybody campaigned,” Ryan said Tuesday night. “I thought everybody did a good run. It doesn’t change my calculus or my objectives. I’m still going to be working hard to fight for more transparent government that is more in tune with the regular people of Oskaloosa.”

Garcia, who entered the race with no prior political experience, said he had no set expectations going in.

“You know, honestly, I didn’t really have much of an expectation one way or the other. I’m the new guy,” Garcia said. “Andy has a strong support system in Oskaloosa, and I can see why. He’s a genuine guy, and I think he’s going to serve the city well.”

Garcia said he hasn’t decided whether he’ll run again in November. “We have a family vacation coming up, and once we’re back from that, I’ll announce if I’m going to be running in November,” he said. “This was kind of hard on [my wife]. I’m not a career politician. I’ve never run for office in my life. So, we’ll talk it over and see if it’s something we’re both interested in.”

The final tally across all four city wards showed voter participation from 489 in-person voters and 184 absentee ballots.

Regular City and School Board Elections Ahead in November

With the special election concluded, attention now turns to the November 5, 2025, city and school elections, when several key local government positions will be on the ballot.

In Oskaloosa, voters will select representatives for:

Ward 1, currently held by Janet Hermsen

Ward 3, currently held by Ronda Almond

Two at-large seats, including Holmberg’s, and one currently held by Lisa Ossian

Mayor, a position currently held by David Krutzfeldt

Each seat carries, except for the mayor, a four-year term. The mayor’s term is two years. Candidates are required to file nomination papers with the Mahaska County Auditor between August 26 and September 19.

The Oskaloosa School Board will also have four seats on the ballot:

Seats held by Kathy Butler, Clint O’Day, and Aaron Hinnah are for four-year terms that will be decided in November. Sharma Parlett’s seat will be for two years as it fills the vacancy left by Charlie Comfort.

Candidates elected in November will help shape the direction of the city and school district for years to come. Additional information about the filing process, voting dates, and absentee ballot procedures is available on the Mahaska County Elections website.